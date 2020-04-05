Mailbag: We haven’t tested nearly enough

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to a recent letter that among other things questioned our “frantic” testing for COVID-19 (George Novak, March 26), I would submit that we haven’t tested nearly enough, not through bad testing priorities, but because testing capabilities have been woefully inadequate.

It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that nations that have aggressively tested for the virus have flattened the curve far more quickly than this country could ever hope to.

More glaring were the writer’s math errors in predicting the effect of the pandemic. He stated that the mortality rate for those afflicted by the virus is about 2%. We all hope that the percentage isn’t higher than that. He also said that the U.S. had 22,000 deaths last year from the flu at a mortality rate of 1%. The mortality rate from the regular flu is not 1% but one-tenth of 1%.

Using his figures, that would correlate to around 440,000 deaths from COVID if only 22,000,000 are infected. Those numbers do not take into account that our population has no herd immunity or vaccinations to blunt the spread of this new virus.

It could infect a far larger part of the population than the common flu if we don’t do a very good job of containing the virus, and we could see the number of fatalities skyrocket.