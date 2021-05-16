 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: We have only ourselves to blame
0 comments

Mailbag: We have only ourselves to blame

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I see a lot of blame cast on Kate Brown when I think most blame should be focused inward.

As a truly free-market capitalist, it seems to me that the businesses that were not financially prepared and lacked the savvy entrepreneurship to respond to these shutdowns are being met only with the fates deserved of those who fail to acclimate to an economic stress test. It is not Kate Brown’s fault that cases are going up; that is just a circumstance that demands a certain level of response.

Had we adequately prepared and responded (masked up, stayed inside) in the first place (April 2020), we wouldn’t be in this mess, and we have only ourselves to blame.

Riley Egan

Albany

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News