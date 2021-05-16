Mailbag: We have only ourselves to blame

I see a lot of blame cast on Kate Brown when I think most blame should be focused inward.
As a truly free-market capitalist, it seems to me that the businesses that were not financially prepared and lacked the savvy entrepreneurship to respond to these shutdowns are being met only with the fates deserved of those who fail to acclimate to an economic stress test. It is not Kate Brown’s fault that cases are going up; that is just a circumstance that demands a certain level of response.
Had we adequately prepared and responded (masked up, stayed inside) in the first place (April 2020), we wouldn’t be in this mess, and we have only ourselves to blame.
Riley Egan
Albany