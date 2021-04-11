Mailbag: We have created a new monster

I totally agree with Peter Ball’s letter of April 2, regarding how the city of Corvallis is only making our homeless problem worse with its current programs.

An interesting article from City Journal (Winter 2021) states that programs such as those embraced by the city of Corvallis are not only enabling drug users, but are inhumane to the mentally ill.

The article maintains that “… we have created an ‘invisible asylum’ composed of three primary institutions: the street, the jail and the emergency room. In slaying the old monster of the state asylums, we created a new monster in its shadow: one that maintains the appearance of freedom but condemns a large population of the mentally ill to a life of misery.”

Allowing people with mental illness to avoid psychiatric care and enabling those with drug and alcohol addictions only makes the problem worse in the long run.

Helen Fausett

Corvallis

