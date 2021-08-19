Mailbag: We have a visible plague on our city

In the past three months, I have witnessed on at least three occasions episodes on a public walkway of aggressive dogs barking, lunging and snarling at passersby, with the handlers either ignoring the situation or actively encouraging the dog to be aggressive.

From what I could tell, the only thing keeping the dog from slipping its collar and going after the moving person (or other dog) is the fact that the handler is using a prong or pinch collar. If a dog needs a pinch collar to stay under control on a public street, it should not be allowed on that street.

Simply put, there is an epidemic of untrained dogs terrorizing our city! And the handlers (owners) take offense and are themselves defensive and aggressive when the passerby challenges the dog’s behavior as inappropriate for the setting.

Why, as a community, are we not holding dog owners accountable for their dogs’ aggressive behavior in public? Do we need an ordinance banning those types of collars and enforcing some kind of dog training that teaches the owner how to get their dog under control without resorting to nasty devices? What is the solution?

I am terrified of barking dogs lunging at me and chasing me when I jog by. Do I need to get bitten to prove something should be done?