Mailbag: We have a chance to change things

It is obvious by now the United States does not have a good health care system.

We are at or near the bottom of the list: not providing affordable health care to everybody, low life expectancy, doing poorly regarding newborn and maternal health, providing very limited choices in selecting a provider — the list goes on and on.

And then came the pandemic. Suddenly add all the people whose health care, provided by their employer, is gone, along with their jobs. And all the folks who could barely afford private insurance, but with no job, can’t afford food, let alone health care. What are we to do?

We Oregonians have a ray of hope — during the last legislative session, a bill was passed (SB770) which established a taskforce to develop a plan for a statewide healthcare system for all residents of Oregon — a plan covering all necessary health care and emphasizing preventive care — a plan that would save the thousands of dollars wasted on administrative and advertising costs of private plans.

That taskforce has been formed and has had its first meeting, with a second meeting scheduled. The funding was also authorized! Now our job is to be sure our state legislature protects that funding.