Mailbag: We face the loss of our democracy

Trump Republicans argue that a Biden-Harris presidency would result in a Socialist government at the expense of capitalism.
That concept is a false choice, because the U.S. has been a Capitalist-Socialist democracy since the early 1930’s. (See John Goodwin letter to the editor on Aug. 13). The real danger we face in the 2020 election is the loss of our democracy and the rise of a fascist dictator. The rise of Trump as a dictator should scare the heck out of Democrats and Republicans alike.
Fascism is a form of far-right authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power for the suppression of opposition, as well as a strong regimentation of society and the economy (Wikipedia, accessed by Safari on Aug. 8).
Steve Davis
Corvallis
