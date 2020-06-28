Mailbag: We do have a racist society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Gary Mickey’s June 13 Mailbag letter “Disturbed by claims of racist society,” he indicated that our youth were getting bad information about racism.

In the 2019 “facts,” he stated that more unarmed whites were killed by police, but this is bogus. I did the Google search that Gary suggested and found just the opposite in unarmed police killings. Not sure which Washington Post he is reading. The facts are that more than 1,000 citizens were killed in 2019. In fact, people of color were more likely to be the victims of this harm in 2019.

In 2019, 54% of those who died because of harm from police and whose race was identified were people of color. Blacks are three times more likely to be killed by police than are white people. Real numbers are that blacks have had 30 fatal shootings per million of the population as of June 2020. Black people accounted for 24% of those killed, despite making up only about 13% of the population.

Not sure where Gary found the numbers that stated twice as many whites as blacks were killed by the police. We do have a racist society, no matter what Gary and others want to believe. Yes, Black Lives Matter.

Stan Hall

Corvallis

