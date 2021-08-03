Mailbag: We could expect a violent reaction (copy)

The Rev. Liz Theoharis quoted Martin Luther King in a recent talk: “Poverty, racism and militarism, the three-headed evil … Address one and you address all.”

Why does over 50% of our federal discretionary spending go to the military, more than that of the next 10 biggest-spending countries in the world? Why do we need 860 military bases on foreign soil? France and China being a distant second and third, with fewer than 20 each. Does all this force really make us more secure?

Our spending implies the use of violence before diplomacy. The entire State Department budget is less than 10% of that of the Defense Department, or just call it the War Department like they used to!

When we were burning last September, the Oregon National Guard’s helicopters were in the Middle East … What is the Department of Defense doing to keep us safe from domestic terrorism, COVID-19, climate change, while our heavy-handed military sows more anti-American sentiment overseas? Is this really who we are?

Doug Ulfers

Corvallis

