Mailbag: We care about and protect each other

After many years, science overcame a well-funded opposition by Big Tobacco, retailers and addicts. The truth was finally acknowledged. People who smoke can give others cancer through secondhand smoke. 

We are still free to smoke, but have restrictions on where we can smoke. Restrictions are for public safety.

We surrendered some of our freedoms for the good of public health.

Today, science is telling us the virus is spread through close contact. We may have the virus but have no symptoms, and, without a mask, spread it.

I am as against Big Brother as the next guy, but wearing a mask to promote public safety is a small sacrifice to make. It will reduce the spread, allow the economy to awaken, and show that despite all our differences, we can agree on one thing: We care about and protect each other.

Will Reid

Corvallis

