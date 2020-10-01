Mailbag: We can't trust the people, right?

James Farmer’s letter on mob rule (Sept. 22) has convinced me we should protect our nation and our states from mass rule.

The national system is perfect; we should make all states conform to the national formula.

Let’s start with Oregon. Our House of Representatives is like the national model, so we can leave that alone. But the senate?

Oregon has 36 counties. Following the national model, each county deserves one senator. California and North Dakota have the same number of senators. So should each county in Oregon.

Multnomah County has 812,855 people. One senator. Wheeler County, 1,332 residents. One senator. Benton County has 93,053 citizens; Sherman County has 1,780 citizens. One senator each.

Changing the Electoral College is not new. Richard Nixon and even Donald Trump have endorsed the idea. Trump, however, has taken both sides of the argument. Before the election, he was against the Electoral College. Since he did not win the popular vote, he now favors it.

Even the Founding Fathers were afraid of mob rule. They ensured the senate would consist of white male landowners. Note: Only white male landowners could vote.