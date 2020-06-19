Mailbag: We cannot just do nothing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most racism, at least in the USA, is not overt; it’s ambivalence.

Many of us are comfortable with life as it is, so resist change. We don’t want to get involved with the petty (to us) grievances of the non-white minority. After all, they’re in the minority. Blacks in America have suffered institutional racism since the onset of our great country. There has been good, but slow, progress toward true equality. We have many good people of color in positions of power, elected officials. We need more.

We need laws that better reflect the intentions of our constitution. We need to be very discerning when electing leaders to represent us. Are they intelligent? Are they honest? Are they fair? Are they compassionate and empathetic? Do they truly believe in unification of our peoples?

I also believe that we should not defund our police forces, but rather retrain and reform them. I heartily support the Justice in Policing Act proposed by Democrats in Congress. We cannot just do nothing: That’s ambivalence. That’s racist.

Bill Lauer

Corvallis

