Global warming is real. Human causation of global warming is real. Those are facts supported by overwhelming evidence.
The need to mitigate and adapt is critical and time is not on our side. Ignoring it will not make it go away, at least not so far.
We’ve been in denial so long that today's fixes will inflict pain and require sacrifice. But, the alternative is unthinkable.
The Oregon Legislature came up with a plan for Oregon’s contribution to the solution, a plan that reflects leadership. The business community opposes it because it will cost them some profit, even though much of their cost will be passed on to their customers. We must all share the burden.
The Senate Republicans used a very undemocratic tactic to thwart the will of the majority and should be ashamed. (Before you remind us that Democrats have done the same thing, I will concede that they were wrong too.) Our system of governing is based on the will of the majority, like it or not.
The question we must ask ourselves is a simple one — if not us, who; if not now, when.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (June 30)