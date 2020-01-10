Mailbag: We can still save part of historic bridge

To date I have heard two ideas for the Van Buren Bridge. First, let ODOT sell it for scrap. Second, keep the bridge intact and use it for bikes and pedestrians to cross the river (this would be at great expense to the city).

As motorists cross the river on the Harrison Bridge, the first two things that stand out in Corvallis are the old bridge and the courthouse. There is a third option for the old bridge. Take the intact western portion off the piers and set it on a foundation on the ground in the little used part of Riverfront Commemorative Park between Van Buren and Harrison, where it can still be seen by all who enter the city and enjoyed by all who use the park.

The money set aside by ODOT to tear down the western portion of the bridge could pay for moving it to the park instead, and it is likely the city would not have to spend a dime on this move. Since it would sit on the ground and no longer span anything, it would not have to carry any load, thus eliminating almost all of the ongoing maintenance costs.

A little creative thinking could save this icon forever. Once it is torn down it will be too late. We have just one opportunity to act — now.

Michael Brantley

Corvallis

