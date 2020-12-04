Mailbag: We can make a better world

There is now widespread agreement that American health care is not what it should be, but there’s still a confusing jumble of messages about what should be changed.
I suggest a very simple but comprehensive list of three things we ought to insist upon as we seek to make a better and healthier nation.
First, a single risk pool (sometimes called “Medicare for All” or “Single Payer”). Everybody in, nobody out means there are no confusing issues about plans and networks. Administrative costs are low, everybody gets care without out-of-pocket fees, and rich people pay more into the system. Medical resources are allocated where they are most needed, not most profitable.
Second, communities designed for health. Junk food not cheaper than nutritious food, walking and biking encouraged, neighborhoods structured so that people are more likely to live connected rather than alienated. We know the choices that people can make toward better health, and we can encourage good choices with good policy.
Third, a reasonable awareness of death, and its importance to life. The cost of the last months or even weeks of a terminal illness are often the greatest financial burden on the system, and better conversations among families about the inevitable end of life take the focus off the medical-industrial system and put it back on the realm of eternity.
COVID-19 has forced us to see our collective health as humans. We can make a better world on the other side of it by seeing the whole.
Ron Green
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!