Mailbag: We can improve life for all in area

Now more than ever, Corvallis schools need Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh to continue the work of equity and inclusion on our school board.

In the past four years, the Corvallis School Board has made big strides in improving mental health support, passing nondiscrimination policies, and reaching a district record of 90% graduation rates! In the wake of COVID-19 and the nationwide movements for social justice, our students need to see us adults show up for them by casting our votes for Sami and his colleagues Luhui Whitebear, Vince Adams and Shauna Tominey.