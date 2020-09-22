Mailbag: We can do things to make life better

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I took excessive heat, wildfires and unhealthful air quality of the week of Labor Day as yet another signal that climate change is now upon us.

The impacts are real. It does not have to be this way.

I imagine a world with a stable atmosphere with clean air and water and abundant healthful outdoor spaces that so many of us cherish. In this world, we don’t worry about drought and all its risks.

Climate change disproportionately impacts communities and individuals of color. The world I imagine lifts every voice to share and be included in a vision for a better future.

This vision is possible only if we work together. We need to have conversations with each other and our elected officials. We must agree to a plan that will put a price on the most dangerous climate-warming pollutants.

A plan many support is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). Passage of this legislation will set us on a new market-based course to reduce carbon emissions by 40% in the first 12 years and 90% by 2050. It will improve our air quality and create 2.1 million jobs. People with different political perspectives support this bill, which now has 82 co-sponsors.