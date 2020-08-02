Mailbag: We can be proud of leaders' service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Dwight Eisenhower, a commander in World War II, in his farewell address in 1961 warned of the unprecedented military-industrial complex that had arisen since the beginning of WWII.

Most congressional districts have planted in them either military bases or manufacturing plants making weapons or military supplies. As Eisenhower warned, this created a war faction, promoting military approaches, wars and above all, increasing the budget for defense. At present, our defense budget ($740 billion) exceeds the sum for the next 10 countries. What has this enormous spending done to protect us against COVID-19? For our infrastructure? For the ordinary American?

Congressional committees that work out the details of defense spending bills are packed with people representing districts dependent on them, and who tend to inflate, rather than scrutinize, these bills.

Here in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, we have federal representatives who look critically at the doings of the Pentagon and the administration. Thank you, Sen. Merkley, Sen. Wyden and Rep. DeFazio for consistently questioning these huge expenditures. This last year each of them rejected the National Defense Appropriations Act by voting against it.