Mailbag: We can and must shift expenditures

For decades, health care professionals and advocates have recognized the importance of social determinants of health that are beyond the scope of clinical practice and hospital care.

Starting with fetal- and childhood-adverse conditions, and throughout one’s lifetime, diseases and stress-related illnesses are more associated with unsafe environment and poor housing, limited access to good nutrition, education, recreation, jobs and health care services than with genetic factors. Having good hospitals is important, but they often function as fancy and expensive repair shops owned by for-profit corporations, and are now the greatest cost figures in our health expenditures.

We are now having a similar reexamination of the role of police and our entire criminal justice system. They have never been effective as a deterrent to bad behavior, nor accountable for their social class bias and abuse of force, whether the systemic violence is a knee over someone’s neck or a harsher sentencing of marginalized individuals. In practice they ignore the social determinants of criminality while deepening injustice and increasing human and societal costs.