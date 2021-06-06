Mailbag: We are overdue for changing racism

We have failed our children

In April, Nehemiah Miller, a 13-year-old Black boy, was assaulted by five older white teens at the Albany Skatepark.

They ganged up on him, yelling a racial epithet at him. Nehemiah was hospitalized as a result. The Albany police say a nearby adult driving some of the teens may also have been responsible.

I am horrified by this hate crime and by the lack of serious discussion about it. It reflects a failure of parents in our community. Racism is learned: These teens learned to hate from adults around them. We should ask “How did we create this atmosphere where racist people feel emboldened to commit such violence? How do we ensure this never happens again?”

Parents must educate themselves, talk with their kids about racism early on, and teach them to be antiracist. Children are naturally curious and aware of what’s happening in the world. These discussions provide opportunities to teach values of justice and nonviolence. Helpful resources are available online, including age-appropriate children’s books. Insist that our schools’ curriculum is antiracist and that the people’s history is taught, including the history of people of color and social movements.