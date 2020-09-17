Mailbag: We are in a perilous place

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” — Vince Lombardi (1913-1970)

Coach Lombardi lived long enough to regret uttering those words.

Perhaps the Republican political party is now discovering what Coach Lombardi discovered years ago.

They wanted to win elections, so they sold themselves out for votes and vigorously pursued all those Dixiecrat votes in the wake of the Civil Rights legislation of the early ‘60s. They weren't at all picky where their votes came from — they wanted to win.

And now the Republican Party has been seized by those same bigots, racists, misogynists, xenophobes and fascists they’ve been eagerly chasing for decades. I often wonder if it ever occurs to ‘em that they are the useful idiots of Putin’s own useful idiot in our White House.

We would be well advised to consider carefully Trump’s recent use of police to summarily knock people out of his way so he could stage an utterly contrived and phony photo op holding up a Bible in front of a church.

We are in a perilous place. In so many ways, it’s just one small step from here to the streets of 1930s Germany.

Bill Halsey

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0