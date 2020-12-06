Mailbag: We all want to stay healthy

I cannot let Luke Yamaguchi’s Nov. 29 letter go unanswered, since it is full of holes, the first being you do not cite who did the studies to which you refer.

If you want readers to believe your data, then tell them where you found it. Cherry-picking data gets you into trouble. Here is what I found from real science institutions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Volume 26, Number 11, November 2020, stated “Clear and consistent public messaging on personal protective recommendations is essential, particularly for targeting those who wear masks intermittently or incorrectly. Our data showed that no single protective measure was associated with complete protection from COVID-19. All measures, including mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing, can increase protection against COVID-19 in public settings.”

If you read studies from Johns Hopkins or Duke University you will find that “the conclusions, as in so many other studies, have left little doubt that wearing a mask is our best defense against the spread of COVID-19.”

This is an exceedingly small adjustment in our lives that does help protect you and the people around you. So please get with the program, and wear a good mask and stay your distance. We all want to stay healthy.