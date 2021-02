Congratulations and thank you, Albany City Council member Marilyn Smith.

I admire your intestinal fortitude in speaking up to require a vote to remove Jo Rae Perkins from the city’s Human Relations Commission.

This action was due to Perkins’ participation on the U.S. Capitol steps with the mob insurrection on Jan. 6, and her previous public belief statements.

We all need more like you, Marilyn.

Ruth D. Hope

Albany

