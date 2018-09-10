In reply to Rick Siegert's letter (Sept. 7):
Rick, I am laughing with you and not at you because the battle of which news sources don't lie isn't worthy conversation any more than which political party doesn't lie. The only truth you and I get is the actions of those politicians. My yearbook said "Don't listen to what they say but watch what they do." That was a lot of years ago and I have been doing just that.
So, if you want to have an honest discussion for the public view let me suggest we leave out the lies people tell and look at what you got when you voted for your favorite political party. You see, the party in power may change but the bureaucrats who are unelected stay the same. So does the vote really count? The recent New York Times guest editorial that had a traitor undermining the lawful vote of the people is proof the bureaucrats believe you and I are too stupid as voters to have a free election, so in their minds we have no right to pick our politicians.
Again y'all might want to think about this and folks not accepting the results of a legal election. Treason is not what America is about.
In less than two years Trump has given us an economy that both Bush and Obama couldn't give us in 16 years. Trump is bringing us out of managed decline, something Bush and Obama said could never happen. Watch and see.
James Farmer
Albany (Sept. 7)