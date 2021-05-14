Mailbag: Watch school board candidate forum

I urge all Corvallis residents to watch the school board candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and available online.

Go to lwv.corvallis.or.us, select Events, then click on April 28 to watch the two-hour discussion involving all nine candidates. This is an important election, and we all need to be informed about candidates’ positions. I learned that one-third of Corvallis students are reading significantly below grade level, and half are below grade level in math. This is not the school district that Corvallis used to be.

Also, within the past three years, the graduation rate has gone from merely 60% to 90% — partially due to lowering the standards to graduate.

This is not just a Corvallis issue. I taught at Jefferson High School, where one of my English Language Learner students was in Level 1 of ELL classes and unable to read, write or speak English at more than a minimal level, was graduated! He did not even meet the basic requirement to transfer from ELL classes to regular classes — which required passing Level 4 English as a Second Language ability.

I want Corvallis schools to return to providing a quality education meant to prepare students to function successfully in society and as good citizens.