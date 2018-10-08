In designing the structure of our Federal government, our founding fathers settled on a bicameral legislature consisting of a Senate and a House of Representatives, an idea first developed in ancient Greece. Members of the House of Representatives would be elected by the popular vote of the citizens of each state, while members of the Senate would be selected by the individual state legislatures. This practice remained in effect until 1914. It was thought and expected that a Senate selected in this manner would be more knowledgeable, logical, and deliberate, thus offsetting the "fickleness and passion" that could absorb the House.
Unfortunately, this didn't work as planned. In his farewell address in 1796, George Washington stated: "Let me now warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party...it serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another..."
President Washington had it right, as evidenced by the sham process resulting in Brett Kavanaugh being named to the Supreme Court by our current Senate. Totally absent from this process were logic, reason, objectivity, and concern for the long-term wellness of our country. Obviously, our Senators were only concerned with maintaining "the baneful effects of the spirit of party."
It appears our glorious politicians haven't learned much over the past 322 years.
Ron Sadler
Albany (Oct. 6)