Hatred is on the ballot this time. One side is pedaling hatred, the other isn't. In fact, the Dems are accused of being "too soft." But their whole thing is inclusiveness and community.
We're in a war: On the one side are those forces that sow division, discord and isolation. On the other side are all those forces in our society that nurture attachment, connection and solidarity. It's a showdown between the rippers and the weavers. It is not just a question of style. Lives are at stake, and are being lost! We must stop it!
"Bothsidesism is, as it turns out, a fanatical cult impervious to evidence," (Paul Krugman, New York Times 10/30/18)
John Goodwin
Lebanon (Nov. 1)