I've continued to mull over your “copycat” editorial instigated by The Boston Globe complaining about President Trump's so-called “war on the media” for a few days.
I've become more and more of the mind that we will likely never again have an honest media. Your editorial is just more of the same one-sided rhetoric that has caused so many to lose all faith in the media. Reportedly, some 90 to 95 percent of national media coverage of President Trump is negative in spite of his many positive accomplishments, including tax relief, a robust economy and jobs environment, record low minority unemployment, etc., etc.
Instead of reporting on such important matters impacting the American public, the national media obsesses on the meaningless and inane (Stormy Daniels, Omarosa), and a Russian collusion narrative costing taxpayers millions so far with no apparent meaningful evidence of wrongdoing after almost two years of intensive investigation.
Many in the national media appear to have declared a “war” against President Trump in an effort to discredit or even overturn an election that didn't go your way. Is President Trump just supposed to be a “punching bag” for the media's all-out efforts to demean his administration and everyone associated with it?
In my view, a “war” against bias in the media was overdue! It would be good for many in the national media to remember that the 1st Amendment protection of a free press carries with it an immense responsibility to be unbiased!
Craig Starr
Lebanon (Aug. 19)