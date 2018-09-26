I agree with Lori McNutty (Mailbag, Sept. 25). I subscribe to the Albany Democrat Herald mostly to read the local news. To me that means news about Albany, Tangent, Cascadia, Lacomb, Shedd, Sodaville, Harrisburg, Scio, Mehema, Lebanon, Lyons, Brownsville, Jordan, Crawfordsville, Halsey, Millersburg, Mill City, Holley, Waterloo and Crabtree.
Notice I didn't mention Corvallis. If I wanted to read the news about Corvallis I would subscribe to the Corvallis Gazette Times.
Jean Mangrum
Crabtree (Sept. 26)