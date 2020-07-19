Mailbag: Want the truth? Read a newspaper

I agree with Jo Rae Perkins, QAnon owes us all an apology. They gave me bad info, but not surprising from these conspiratorial sites popular with white supremacists and some Trump fans. There is no fact checking, so they can say whatever. They may be based in Russia, who knows? I'll stick with Mother Jones, Democracy Now, Al Jazeera, MSNBC, CNN, AP, Rueters, Huffington Post, NY Times, and Washington Post. Reliable sources I believe.

Antifascism (think anti-Hitler), a loose-knit group of like-minded patriots who worry about the extreme swing to the right by the Trump administration. Trump is discrediting the fact-based free press, firing those that oversee how our tax dollars are spent and silencing health experts in the midst of the worst pandemic in our nation's history. More than 130,000 American lives lost, and they say we did a good job. Disgusting! So antifa is watching out for us. They became energized as neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville, and Trump said some were fine people. One even drove his car into a crowd, killing a peaceful protester. A Reuters article on June 10 found mostly disorganized acts of violence by people who have few obvious connections to antifa or other left-wing groups. Trump has to have a scapegoat for his every failure.