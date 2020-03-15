Mailbag: Want real change? Vote for Bernie

How quickly they forget!

Four years ago the so-called centrist, establishment, status quo Democrats used Wassermann Schultz, superdelegates and the Clinton Foundation to finagle Clinton into the nomination. Look where that got us.

There are a number of ways in which Trump differs from any of the Democratic contenders. And, to be honest, I'd vote for a rock before I'd vote for Trump. He represents a clear and present danger to the Constitution, democracy and humanity, not that the Democrats are perfect.

However, there is one way in which Trump and Bernie are similar. They are both willing to buck the status quo. And this earns them votes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump mouths off about his defiance of the Constitution. He cages children. He threatens his fellow Republicans to toe the line or else.

Bernie is the only candidate who, if elected, would not be beholden to big business, big money or Putin. He demonstrates greater concern for the average citizen than his re-election fund.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans like this as it moves power back to the average citizen instead of the wealthy campaign contributors.