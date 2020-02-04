Mailbag: Want democracy? Play by the rules

Democracy is founded on the goal to provide citizens the ability to effectively advocate for their desired social outcomes. To achieve this requires that information upon which they act is true, so that their decisions match their goals. From this we conclude:

1. Lying in order to influence citizens' democratic engagement is objectively wrong (immoral and unethical), as it directly steals a citizen’s will in order that the liar gains the weight of those citizens to achieve the liar’s goals.

2. Misleading citizens so that they do not have accurate understanding of an issue, and causing them to change their position, is unethical and antithetical to a well-functioning democracy.

3. Vilifying others. Disagreement reflects differing perspective and experience, but does not indicate moral status. By attacking the person instead of their arguments, the ability to hear alternative perspectives is compromised, and so the ability to achieve a democratic compromise that balances diverse positions is lost. Ad hominem attacks are intrinsically undemocratic.