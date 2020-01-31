Mailbag: Walkers, bicyclists have role in safety

My heart goes out to all involved in the fatalities and non-fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. Many valid pleas have been given for the installation of more safety devices, traffic controls, etc., especially in South Corvallis.
I’d like to broaden the discussion to include a plea to pedestrians and bicyclists to equip themselves with some kind of reflective device (e.g., headlamps or flashers on their arms or belts, etc.) reflective clothing (e.g., the joggers’ vests with reflective strips) and for bicyclists to equip their bicycles with headlamps and reflectors (on front, back and on the spokes).
Once it is dark, it is impossible to see people in dark clothing who have no reflectors or lights. Many walkers are head-down, with their eyes on their phones. Please, walkers, when approaching a street, look up and pay attention to your surroundings. Even when one car stops to allow you to cross, a car in another lane may not stop.
When I was growing up in Corvallis, 70-plus years ago, and when my son (now 49) was growing up here, there was a law that bicycles had to have headlights after dark. As a youngster, my son was once stopped by a policeman and given a warning when he rode his bicycle after dark without a headlight. Is this law still on the books? Precautions such as paying attention to your surroundings, lights and reflective clothing and gear are a necessity to protect the safety of all.
Cammie Bella
Corvallis