Mailbag: Walk your bike in the crosswalk

Just about had another crosswalk casualty! Came pretty close to running over a bicycle towing a trailer with what appeared to be a child in it shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night on Circle at Janssen Street, a pedestrian crosswalk equipped with flashing lights (though not activated), no reflectors visible on the bike. Only thing visible was a second bicyclist who had not yet entered the crosswalk wearing a yellow rain jacket, and once we were in the crosswalk we could see a headlight on the bike in the crosswalk — but not until we were next to it, since it was pointing at right angles to us.
As far as I know, a bicycle being ridden is a vehicle, and must follow vehicle laws. If they had just dismounted and walked across, they could have rightfully activated the lights and claimed the right of way of a pedestrian, instead of riding their vehicle across a pedestrian crosswalk — and we would have been much less likely to run them over!
Also, thanks to finally clarifying that Eric Austin was actually riding his bicycle in the pedestrian crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle; every article I've seen until now just referred to him as a "bicyclist" and never made clear if he was riding his bike or walking it when he was struck — a point I've always wondered, since in one case he's a pedestrian, in the other he's a vehicle in a pedestrian crosswalk.
Dave Bard
Independence