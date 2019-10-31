So easy for the Washington Republicans to get past the impending impeachment nightmare. Just release the word-for-word audio and written transcript of the phone call with Ukraine Presendent Zelenskiy. If the call was "perfect," then no issues, right? Several true American patriots who were on that call, were alarmed by what was said, and notified appropriate supervisory personnel. The call was so alarming to some that its content was transferred to a very secure private server which limited who might be able to hear what was said. Why did they do that to a perfect call?
Witnesses for the Republicans could be Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Of course we know how trustworthy all these people are, and just to be sure, they would be under oath.
By providing the above witnesses and phone evidence, the Republicans could just put all this behind them.
For some reason, I doubt the Republicans will offer these witnesses, perhaps for the same reason Donald Trump will not release his tax returns. Wake up America, this is the most corrupt president our great nation has had to endure.
Larry Willett
Sweet Home (Oct. 31)