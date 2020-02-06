Mailbag: 'Wait for traffic' a helpful reminder

Recently I noticed a sign at the flashing light pedestrian crossing at Country Club Drive and 53rd Street that said: Push button — wait for traffic to stop."

It would be good to have signs like that at the crossing on South Third Street by the Co-op. Even though the new lights and signage are very helpful, there is always a possibility that a driver will be distracted or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The only way for pedestrians and cyclists to ensure their safety is to wait to cross until they can clearly see that all the traffic is slowing to a stop, and it would be good to have a sign there to remind them.

Bonnie Thompson

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0