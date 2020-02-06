Mailbag: 'Wait for traffic' a helpful reminder

Recently I noticed a sign at the flashing light pedestrian crossing at Country Club Drive and 53rd Street that said: Push button — wait for traffic to stop."
It would be good to have signs like that at the crossing on South Third Street by the Co-op. Even though the new lights and signage are very helpful, there is always a possibility that a driver will be distracted or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The only way for pedestrians and cyclists to ensure their safety is to wait to cross until they can clearly see that all the traffic is slowing to a stop, and it would be good to have a sign there to remind them.
Bonnie Thompson
Corvallis