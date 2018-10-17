I am voting yes on Measure 105 this year because immigration officials should be able to do their job and help local police if they need assistance enforcing our laws, period. It's not an issue of hating anyone, I am not a Trump supporter and I am certainly not racist. Just an average American trying to get by every single day.
My husband has to compete for a job with illegal immigrants who are willing to work seven days and week, 16-hour days for much less than minimum wage. That's not even taking into account payroll taxes that an employer has to pay for each person on their payroll, any benefits, PTO/Paid Sick and Family Leave, overtime, etc. If an employer hires a worker that is not legally allowed to work in the U.S. then they do not have to pay for any of those things. Why is it any choice then for an employer of who to hire? The workers without their legal papers will not complain about any overtime, benefits, parental leave, minimum wage, 401K, none of that!
How can we as legal residents compete with that? We can't. And this is just one way that the lack of willingness to fix our immigration system, or even enforce our basic laws that make our great and diverse country possible, has negatively affected our Oregon residents of all types over the last 20 years, if anyone cares.
Sarah Anderson
Albany (Oct. 15)