Vote no on M102 — Keeps local government from issuing bonds/loans to special interest groups; helps stop unwise spending.
Vote yes on M103 — Stops local and state government from taxing food. They've tried many times to tax food. This should stop it for good.
Vote no on M104 — Establishes a new super majority (60%) in legislature before new taxes can be imposed.
Vote yes on M105 — Removes some of the sanctuary status given to illegal immigrants. Frees law enforcement to do their jobs.
Vote yes on M106 — Does not limit women's right to abortion. Women must pay the cost of an abortion, not taxpayers.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Oct. 22)