I encourage a yes vote for Measure 103. It proposes to change Oregon's constitution to prohibit taxes and fees on groceries. The state government, both legislature and executive branch, has been derelict in managing money. They never reduce costs and only search for new ways to raise money to fund poor policies.
MM's editorial of 10/8 is illogical: "It's a bad idea to create tax policy through ballot measures," he writes. The initiative petition process to create measures for voting change should be widely used to protect taxpayers from the existing spending rampage.
Current economic situation shows we voters cannot trust the state government to act in our best interests. They play inside baseball with money — think PERS, sanctuary policies and public education.
MM is the editor, but that does not make him a policy expert. Vote yes on M103 to close another way "they" will try to impose new taxes.
Tom Cordier
Albany (Oct. 8)