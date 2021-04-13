Mailbag: Vote 'yes' on Measure 2-130

The events of the past year have reinforced the crucial importance of a comprehensive, robust public health program in our community.

Maintaining these services in Benton County — as well as vital mental health, public safety and corrections programs — is the focus of Measure 2-130 in the May 18 election.

Your “yes” vote to renew the county’s five-year health and safety levy helps ensure that health professionals can continue to fight infectious disease outbreaks; crisis outreach services are available for mental and behavioral health needs; counselors are there to work with local students, as well as adult offenders and their families; deputy patrols are on duty 24/7 to prevent crime and provide faster response times; and rehabilitation programs are available to help offenders successfully return to the broader community.

Measure 2-130 continues the current tax amount, and it will not go into effect until the current tax ends.

Please join me in maintaining these important public services by voting “yes” on Measure 2-130.

Julie Manning

Corvallis

