Mailbag: Vote yes on Measure 2-130

Voting yes renews funding for critical current public health and safety services, and does so without increasing our property taxes. One clear example of these public health services is how we have all benefited, during the past year’s pandemic, from the public health department’s work, ranging from safety guidelines to coordination among local organizations to vaccination clinics.

Another example of importance to me within the city is the health department’s work in crisis intervention. Levy-supported health department staff provide the Corvallis Police Department with on-call qualified mental health counselors to aid with emergency encounters which benefit from alternative resolutions and de-escalation. We need to do more in this area, but first we must continue these services by renewing the levy. Vote yes for Measure 2-130 on May 18.