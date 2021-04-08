 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Vote yes on Measure 2-130
May 18 is “Vote Yes for Measure 2-130 Day.”

Sure, there will be other things on the Election Day ballot — but nothing more important to all who love living here in Benton County than renewing the Health and Safety Levy.

Vote yes on Measure 2-130.

Renewing the levy isn’t about continuing a tax. It’s about providing vital services and preventing harmful cuts.

— Your yes vote provides mental health counselors to work with students at public schools, as well as counseling adult and juvenile offenders and their families.

— Your yes vote assures the resources needed to hold criminal offenders accountable and also provides them rehabilitation programs.

— Your yes vote continues the community’s strong support of health and safety shown by first passing the levy in 2007 and renewing it twice.

— Your yes vote makes possible home wellness visits by nurses for high-risk children, and funds adequate medical services to help fight infectious disease outbreaks.

— Your yes vote maintains deputy patrols 24/7 for better crime prevention and faster emergency response.

— Your yes vote enables better planning for the future by knowing what resources are available. This renewal will not go into effect until 2023, ensuring no double taxation.

Put your vote where your heart is. Keep Benton County a safe and healthy place to live. Renew the levy. Vote yes on Measure 2-130.

Curtis Wright

Corvallis

 

