Mailbag: Vote 'yes' on Measure 2-130
On May 18, voters in Benton County will be asked to renew the current health and safety levy, Measure 2-130.

The importance of renewal cannot be overstated, because renewal assures continuation of adequate sheriff’s patrol, an adequate number of jail beds, as well as much-needed mental health and wellness services. Continuing the levy means these programs and others will serve all of Benton County without raising our property taxes. Support a healthy and safe Benton County by voting “yes” on Measure 2-130.

Jo Anne and Cliff Trow

Corvallis

 

