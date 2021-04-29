Mailbag: Vote yes on Measure 2-130 for services

I want to urge residents to please vote for Measure 2-130 on Election Day, May 18!

This funds vital health services: Nurses will be able to do home wellness visits for at-risk children; mental health counselors will be able to work with students in public schools; trained medical staff will continue to fight infectious disease outbreaks; counselors will be able to help juvenile and adult offenders and their families; behavioral and mental health specialists will be able to conduct health crisis prevention and intervention work.

Critical public safety programs are also at stake: 24/7 deputy patrols for faster response time and crime prevention; resources to hold offenders accountable; funding for digital forensic investigations; and funding 40 out-of-county jail beds for Benton County inmates. Measure 2-130 will not raise your taxes — it continues the current tax amount and will not go into effect until the current tax year ends!

Please vote yes on Measure 2-130 to fund these critical services, which promote health and safety and provide a safer community we all can enjoy! Thank you!

Paula M. Felipe

Corvallis

