Mailbag: Vote yes on Measure 108

As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I’ve witnessed the devastation of tobacco use. I do not want to see another family member ever have to endure a tobacco-related disease.

That’s why I’m voting yes on Measure 108. It will protect our youth and save lives by increasing the cigarette tax and taxing e-cigarettes for the first time in the state.

People are suffering from smoking-related illnesses, while Big Tobacco profits off young people. The tobacco industry spends $116 million yearly marketing their deadly products in Oregon — and it’s working. E-cigarette use in Oregon increased nearly 80% in the past two years.

If that’s not concerning enough, research shows youth who use e-cigarettes are more likely to start smoking cigarettes. I don’t want to see the next generation suffer from smoking-related illnesses and death. Measure 108 will prevent nearly 12,000 premature deaths and keep roughly 19,000 kids and young adults from smoking.

We can prevent new smokers from starting and reduce everyone’s health care costs. The revenue will fund programs to help Oregonians quit tobacco use and access the health care they need on the Oregon Health Plan.