Mailbag: Vote yes on Health Care for All

I am a senior citizen living on a fixed income that does not allow for much wiggle room in any section of my budget. Therefore, I was very dismayed when my pharmacy began charging a co-pay for prescriptions.

This was not in existence very long when they raised the price of the co-pays — in some instances doubling the cost. This doubling was, of course, on those medicines that are the most important to me.

I am a supporter of Health Care for All-Oregon and urge everyone to help us get a good plan for Oregon that will make our health care what other industrialized countries enjoy. Keep your eyes on the state Legislature and encourage them to follow through on the good beginning of SB 770.

A.C. Austed

Albany

