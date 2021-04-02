Mailbag: Vote yes on HB 2578, 2838

Did you get a glossy flier in your mailbox from Oregon’s real estate industry claiming concern about the high cost of housing?

Mine came with a pre-addressed postcard to my representative asking them not to support two bills that would modify the mortgage interest deduction. This deduction is where people who have a mortgage on their home, or their second home, don’t have to pay taxes on the part of their income they give to banks (the interest on their mortgage).

The Realtors suggest that these bills would discourage new home buyers of modest means from buying a house. They’re lying. HB 2578 and 2838 only scale back the tax deduction for people making more than $200,000 a year, and lets people use it on only one home — the one they live in. The wealthy, mostly urban people who will be paying more will see their taxes going to support actual affordable housing programs in the state.