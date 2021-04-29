Mailbag: Vote yes on county health, safety levy

I will vote yes on Measure 2-130, “Renew the Benton County Levy for Public Health and Safety Services,” during our May primary election.
The levy includes funding for health services; management of communicable disease outbreaks; school-based mental health services; 24-hour sheriff’s patrol; counseling and outreach for juvenile offenders; courthouse security; rental of 40 out-of-county jail beds; inmate placement and transportation; and jail medical staff.
We need to continue these services for the protection of citizens.
Janet Wolf-Eshe
Corvallis