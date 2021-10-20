Mailbag: Vote 'yes' on all three amendments

Three important changes to the Corvallis City Charter are on your ballot. Please support them all.

Measure 2-131 provides additional needed time for the selection of a new city manager. In August 2014 the Corvallis City Council received just two weeks’ notice that the city manager was leaving. We had to rush through our processes to select a consultant, advertise, screen, interview and host public forums.

Plus we had to do that over the holidays and with a change of mayor, a new council president (me) and four new city councilors — very challenging circumstances for conducting a search. Fortunately we were able to come to agreement with our preferred candidate and hire Mark Shepard. If not, we would have been out of compliance with the charter-mandated limit of just six months to have a new CM on board.

Vote “yes” and give future councils the tools for success.

Measure 2-132 gives the council a way to temporarily fill a vacancy on the council. Residents in all wards need ongoing representation. The current charter requires waiting for the next regular election to fill a vacant seat. Let’s fix this omission.