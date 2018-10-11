Across Oregon, housing costs are skyrocketing and too many people are struggling to afford a roof over their head. At Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services, we work to make sure people in our community have a safe, stable place to live. Every day we see how challenging it can be for hard working people to make ends meet.
To help address our housing crisis, I urge you to vote yes on Measure 102 for affordable housing this fall.
When Measure 102 passes, an outdated piece of our state’s constitution will be removed. Right now, local governments are allowed to issue bonds for affordable housing — but prohibited from working with affordable housing developers and nonprofits to build those homes. Current law requires local governments to own and control the housing built with the bonds, and cannot use bond dollars to leverage other resources — like federal dollars — to build affordable housing.
Every year, Oregon leaves federal housing dollars unspent because we don’t have local matching funds needed to unlock those federal resources. Measure 102 would fix that problem.
The change means those same governments will now be able to leverage bond resources, partner with local nonprofits like Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services to further strengthen the projects, and serve more members of our community.
Access to quality, affordable housing is key to strengthening our communities — and that starts with a yes on Measure 102.
Kym O’Hare
Albany (Oct. 11)