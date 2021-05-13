 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Vote yes and help protect community
0 comments

Mailbag: Vote yes and help protect community

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to urge a yes vote on 2-130.

We need it to protect the essential services that help our communities prevent harm. I worked in a community that did not have 24-hour police/sheriff protection, and it left me and other front-line workers having to provide care we were not equipped to do. It ended up violently, with permanent damage to both the front-line team and the victim of a mental health crisis. This was pointless waste.

And as this last year of pandemic has so abundantly demonstrated, we need an agile public health department. Let’s never again let a pandemic sneak up on us. Vote yes on Measure 2-130 with me and help protect our wonderful community.

Shelley Ries, RN

Corvallis

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News